Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

On Sunday, May 12th, in the first playoff match of the A-League, Melbourne Victory will play at home against Wellington Phoenix. The match will kick off at 08:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory entered the playoffs from the third position, edging out Sydney and Macarthur by just 1 point. However, for most of the season, this team held a place in the top six.

However, Melbourne Victory's recent results have been unimpressive. Towards the end of the regular season, they failed to win any of their last three matches, losing to Western Sydney Wanderers 3-4 in the final round. In the preliminary playoff round, Melbourne Victory faced a derby against Melbourne City, where the teams drew 1-1 in regular time and overtime, but Victory emerged stronger in the penalty shootout.

Wellington Phoenix

Wellington had a very strong A-League season. For most of the regular season, the team from New Zealand's capital held the first position, but in the end, allowed Central Coast Mariners to surpass them by two points.

The key moments in the battle for the regular season championship were the last 5 rounds, where Central Coast Mariners did not drop any points, defeating Wellington in a head-to-head match 2-1. In the final round, Phoenix crushed Macarthur 3-0, earning 10 points in their last 5 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In 3 matches this season, Melbourne Victory failed to defeat Wellington even once. The teams drew 1-1 twice, and in the 24th round, Phoenix won 1-0.

In 48 matches in history between these teams, Melbourne Victory has the advantage in victories with 24 wins compared to Wellington's 12.

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

It's difficult to predict the winner in such an important and challenging match for both teams. My bet is Both Teams to Score.