Nadal commented on his participation in the French Open after his fail on the Masters in Rome

The former world number one, Rafael Nadal, commented on his participation in the French Open following his exit from the Masters in Rome.

According to the renowned Spanish veteran, he has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

"There are two possible paths: one is to say, 'I think I'm not ready to compete in Roland Garros because of how I performed today.' The other is to accept who I am today and work accordingly to get into the best shape. I still have two weeks. The decision has not been made yet, but if I have to choose between one path or the other, I would choose Roland Garros and try to do everything in my power," Nadal said at the post-match press conference.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion bowed out of the Masters in the Italian capital after a defeat to Poland's ninth seed, Hubert Hurkacz.