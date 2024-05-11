No one else has achieved this. Manchester City has replicated its own feat in the Premier League

Manchester City crushed Fulham in the 37th round of the English Premier League (4:0). The victory was sealed by a brace from Josko Gvardiol, along with goals from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City has won each of their last seven Premier League matches by a margin of at least two goals. Thus, the "Citizens" have replicated their own longest winning streak with a difference of two or more goals in the competition.

Previously, City won seven consecutive matches with 2+ goals from May to August 2015.

Following the win against "the Cottagers," Manchester City surpassed Arsenal by two points in the league table after 36 matches played. The Gunners will play their 37th round match against Manchester United tomorrow, leaving "the Citizens" with one game in hand.

With the end of the season approaching, Pep Guardiola's side will face Tottenham and West Ham. On May 25th, the "Sky Blues" will contest the FA Cup final against Manchester United.