Osaka's third confident victory gives her a ticket to the fourth stage of the WTA 1000 tournament

In Rome, Italy, the ATP 1000 tournament continues its course.

Today, in the context of the third round, the eleventh-ranked player in the world, Daria Kasatkina, faced off against the Japanese powerhouse, Naomi Osaka, who holds the third position in the WTA rankings.

Despite Kasatkina being considered the favorite in the match, the two-time Australian Open champion had her own aspirations for this tournament.

In the first set, the Japanese player served three aces, committed two double faults, and lost one game on her serve. However, she managed to claim two games on her opponent's serve, ultimately winning the first set 6:3.

In the second set, Kasatkina lost her serve from the start, but then Osaka also relinquished one of her serves. Once again, the Japanese player served two aces, this time, and secured three games on her opponent's serve. As a result, another set went in favor of Osaka with a score of 6:3.

WTA 1000

Rome, Italy

3rd Round

Daria Kasatkina - Naomi Osaka 6:3, 6:3

CLAYOMI ✨@naomiosaka takes out No. 10 seed Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Round of 16 in Rome!#IBI24 pic.twitter.com/tgHmnbwj9n — wta (@WTA) May 11, 2024

For Osaka, this victory marks her third at the current tournament, and notably, she has not dropped a single set to her opponents thus far. In the next round, the Japanese player will face the winner of the match between the 29th-ranked player in the world, Linda Noskova from the Czech Republic, and the seventh-ranked player in the WTA rankings, China's Qinwen Zheng.