Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

On May 12, the first semifinal meetings of the playoffs Championships are scheduled, here four teams will fight for getting into the elite of English soccer. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Norwich - Leeds.

Norwich

“Canaries” finished sixth in the Championship, so they got a chance to play in the playoffs. There was no chance for a direct entry into the elite, as the gap from the second line amounted to 23 points. Norwich gave out a weak ending, finishing the championship on a series of three matches without victories, for this stretch managed to gain only two points.

In the last round, the team lost away to one of the outsiders Birmingham, which was fighting for survival, but did not retain a place in the division. Norwich's chances of getting into the APL do not look high, but former merits do not matter in the playoffs, it is a separate mini-tournament, where you need to show your best soccer.

Leeds

“Peacocks” can not be proud of getting into the playoffs, the team had a great chance to get into the APL directly. Everything was spoiled by a bad ending, only 4 points in six meetings, in the end third place and behind Ipswich as much as 6 points. In the last round Ipswich lost at home to one of the direct competitors Southampton with the score 1:2.

The mentioned defeat was the third for the club in four confrontations, which is evidence of poor form. Leeds is a good team, but it is important to be ready psychologically, we need to forget about the missed opportunities and try to break into the elite.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Both face-to-face meetings this season won Leeds, 3:2 away, although they lost 0:2, as well as 1:0 on their field.

At home, Norwich have 15 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats.

Leeds away play with mixed success, 11 wins, 8 defeats and four draws.

Norwich vs Leeds Prediction

In this confrontation bookmakers give a slight advantage to the guests, although we are waiting for an unpredictable match, where no one will have a clear advantage. Each of the teams must create their moments, the main thing is to realize them. A bet on the exchange of goals looks quite workable here.