Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction twitter.com/goldenarrowsfc1
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier League South Africa 12 may 2024, 09:00 Lamontville Golden Arrows - Chippa United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Chippa United Chippa United
On Sunday, May 12th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Golden Arrows will play at home against Chippa United. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows can comfortably finish the current season without worrying about relegation. This team occupies the tenth place with 33 points, leading the relegation zone by 9 points. However, Golden Arrows can still climb higher as Kaiser Chiefs, who are eighth, are only one point ahead.

In the previous round, Golden Arrows created a sensation by drawing 0-0 against the South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. However, in their last 6 matches, Golden Arrows have not secured a single victory and suffered a 1-7 defeat against Orlando Pirates on April 6th.

Chippa United

Chippa United is neighboring Golden Arrows in the league table. The "Chili Boys" occupy the 11th place, trailing Golden Arrows by 1 point. This team can also stop worrying about the relegation battle and play carefree in the remaining three matches of the season.

Chippa approaches the game against Golden Arrows in very poor form, having suffered 4 consecutive defeats in all competitions. In the previous round, Chippa lost to Orlando Pirates 0-2, and before that, they faced defeats against Moroka Swallows (1-2) and AmaZulu (1-2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 14th round of this season's Premier League, Chippa United defeated Golden Arrows 2-0.
  • In the 19 matches in history between these teams, Chippa United has a slight advantage in victories with 8 wins compared to Golden Arrows' 7.

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United prediction

Both teams are in poor form, and it's unlikely to expect many goals. My bet is Under 2.5 goals.

