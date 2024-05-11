Kevin De Bruyne has climbed to second place among the all-time Premier League top assist providers

Manchester City effortlessly dealt with Fulham in the away match of the 37th round of the Premier League (4-0). Josko Gvardiol scored a brace, while Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez each added a goal.

In the episode leading to the first goal by the Croatian defender, Kevin De Bruyne provided the assist.

At present, the Belgian midfielder has amassed 111 assists in the Premier League, matching the record of former Arsenal and Chelsea player Cesc Fabregas. Ryan Giggs remains the sole player in the tournament's history to have made more assists in the English championship, with 162.

In total, De Bruyne has scored 6 goals and provided 17 assists in 23 matches across all competitions this season.

Following today's victory, Manchester City surpassed Arsenal by two points in the league table, after 36 matches played. The Gunners will play their 37th match in the championship against Manchester United tomorrow. Until the end of the season, Pep Guardiola's team will face Tottenham and West Ham.