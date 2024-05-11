RU RU
Main Predictions Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction Photo: https://www.hockeyslovakia.sk/sk/
Slovakia Slovakia
World Championship 12 may 2024, 05:20 Slovakia - Kazakhstan
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
On Sunday, May 12th, the third day of the World Hockey Championship will commence. Slovakia will play against the Kazakhstan national team, with the match scheduled to start at 12:20 Central European Time. Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Slovakia

The Slovak national team has already played one match in the current World Championship. In their opening game, they suffered a defeat against the German national team with a score of 4-6. Throughout the match, Slovakia attempted to catch up with their opponents but fell short. Nonetheless, the team boasts a strong roster with several representatives from the National Hockey League. Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovský contributed two assists.

Overall, the top line of attack had a productive game, tallying two goals and four assists among three forwards. Therefore, despite the defeat in their first game, Slovakia is still considered one of the favorites to advance to the playoffs in their group.

Kazakhstan

The team, which is yet to play their first match in the World Championship. They will face the French national team, which is the favorite in this game. The Kazakhstan national team does not have any representatives from the NHL, with the majority of players competing in the Kontinental Hockey League. In two friendly matches preceding the World Championship, Kazakhstan lost to Belarus 4-5 and defeated Great Britain 5-2.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • In their last head-to-head game, Kazakhstan defeated Slovakia in overtime with a score of 4-3.
  • Kazakhstan hasn't won in regulation time in six out of seven matches in the World Championships. Slovakia, on the other hand, hasn't lost in six out of seven games.

Slovakia vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Slovakia did not have a very successful start to the current World Championship, suffering a defeat in their first game. Hence, it's evident they will seek to make amends. With a strong roster, Slovakia is, in my opinion, the favorite in this game. My bet is on Slovakia's individual total goals being over 3.5, with odds of 1.61.

