Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Photo: https://dynamo.kiev.ua/
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Premier League Ukraine 11 may 2024, 11:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Dynamo Kyiv
-
- : -
Ukraine, Lviv, Arena Lviv, Lviv
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.69
On May 11, we will witness the Ukrainian el classico, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv will meet within the 28th round of the championship. Prediction for the match between these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Shakhtar Donetsk

This season has not been the brightest for the Pitmen, finishing third in the Champions League group, while they didn't go far in the Europa League as they lost to Marseille. All is well in the domestic arena, where three rounds before the end of the championship Shakhtar are leading by 4 points. The championship is very close, and there is still an opportunity to do a “golden double”, as the team will play in the Ukrainian Cup final against Vorskla.

In the last round the Pitmen easily defeated Chornomorets with a score of 3:0. Shakhtar do not feel much competition in the domestic arena, because of this the club suffers in the European cups, as the difference in the class of the opponents is significant.

Dynamo Kyiv

This season is not so bad for the Kyivians, most likely the club will remain without trophies, but there is some stability in the game and results. Dynamo is second in the championship, the gap from the leader is 4 points, the victory in the upcoming battle will reduce the distance to a minimum.

In the last round Kyivians defeated Kolos with the score 5:0, which was not a surprise, as the team now shows good results and scores a lot. There are good prerequisites for the next season, coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy gives chances to many young players.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head encounters

  • In the first round, Shakhtar won the head-to-head encounter 1-0.
  • Shakhtar are on a series of 14 wins in the championship.
  • Dynamo has not lost in 17 meetings in a row in the UPL.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

In this confrontation bookmakers give the advantage to the Pitmen, the battle will take place in Lviv, so there will be no factor of their field. Only a victory for Kyiv will keep the intrigue in the championship race, although it will be difficult to defeat their main rival in the domestic arena. We expect an interesting soccer on the counter courses, we consider the bet on the exchange of goals acceptable.

