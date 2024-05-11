Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the matches in the regular Championship fixture will be played on Sunday at the "Keyworth Stadium," where the local Detroit City will host Phoenix Rising. Here's the prediction for the match from the experts at Dailysports.

Detroit City

"Le Rouge" currently occupies the third position in the Eastern Conference standings. In seven matches, Detroit City has secured five victories, suffering only one defeat. They trail Charleston, the league leaders, by eight points, although Charleston has played three more matches.

In their last match, Detroit played to a goalless draw against Loudon, and prior to that, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Pittsburgh away from home. It's noteworthy that Detroit has secured maximum points in all three home matches. On Wednesday, as part of the US Open Cup, Detroit progressed past Dynamo Houston on penalties in an away fixture.

Phoenix Rising

Phoenix sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, with 11 points to their name. In nine matches, under the leadership of Danny Stone, the team has secured only three victories, while suffering defeat on four occasions. They trail Sacramento Republic, the table-toppers, by eight points.

In their last round, Phoenix faced league leaders Sacramento Republic at home and played to a 1-1 draw. Overall, in their last five matches, Phoenix has secured two victories, with the same number of draws and one loss. Away from home, Phoenix has accumulated only four points in three matches. Additionally, on Thursday, Phoenix Rising defeated North Carolina away from home in extra time in the US Open Cup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In September 2023, the teams met in the Championship, with Phoenix dominating the fixture 5-0 at their home ground.

Detroit City has remained unbeaten in five home matches, securing four victories during this period.

Both teams scored in only two out of seven home matches involving Detroit.

Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising Prediction

Bookmakers understandably favor Detroit City slightly, offering odds of 2.37 for a home victory. Considering their strong home record, we suggest opting for "Detroit City to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.69.