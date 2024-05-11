RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Detroit City FC vs Phoenix Rising FC prediction Photo: detcityfc.com / Author unknown
Detroit City FC Detroit City FC
USL Championship USA 11 may 2024, 17:00 Detroit City FC - Phoenix Rising FC
-
- : -
USA,
Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

One of the matches in the regular Championship fixture will be played on Sunday at the "Keyworth Stadium," where the local Detroit City will host Phoenix Rising. Here's the prediction for the match from the experts at Dailysports.

Detroit City

"Le Rouge" currently occupies the third position in the Eastern Conference standings. In seven matches, Detroit City has secured five victories, suffering only one defeat. They trail Charleston, the league leaders, by eight points, although Charleston has played three more matches.

In their last match, Detroit played to a goalless draw against Loudon, and prior to that, they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Pittsburgh away from home. It's noteworthy that Detroit has secured maximum points in all three home matches. On Wednesday, as part of the US Open Cup, Detroit progressed past Dynamo Houston on penalties in an away fixture.

Phoenix Rising

Phoenix sits in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, with 11 points to their name. In nine matches, under the leadership of Danny Stone, the team has secured only three victories, while suffering defeat on four occasions. They trail Sacramento Republic, the table-toppers, by eight points.

In their last round, Phoenix faced league leaders Sacramento Republic at home and played to a 1-1 draw. Overall, in their last five matches, Phoenix has secured two victories, with the same number of draws and one loss. Away from home, Phoenix has accumulated only four points in three matches. Additionally, on Thursday, Phoenix Rising defeated North Carolina away from home in extra time in the US Open Cup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In September 2023, the teams met in the Championship, with Phoenix dominating the fixture 5-0 at their home ground.
  • Detroit City has remained unbeaten in five home matches, securing four victories during this period.
  • Both teams scored in only two out of seven home matches involving Detroit.

Detroit City vs Phoenix Rising Prediction

Bookmakers understandably favor Detroit City slightly, offering odds of 2.37 for a home victory. Considering their strong home record, we suggest opting for "Detroit City to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.6 Al-Ain Recommended 1xBet
Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Yokohama F.Marinos Odds: 1.68 Al-Ain Bet now MelBet
Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction ATP Rome 2024 11 may 2024, 07:00 Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Hubert Hurkacz Odds: 1.98 Rafael Nadal Bet now BetWinner
Fulham vs Manchester City prediction Premier League England 11 may 2024, 07:30 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Fulham Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Recommended MelBet
Celtic vs Rangers prediction Premiership Scotland 11 may 2024, 07:30 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Celtic Odds: 1.9 Rangers Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 17:04 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 16:54 Top scorer and six-time Ligue 1 champion. Mbappe's history at PSG Tennis news Today, 16:19 Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO Tennis news Today, 15:55 Sabalenka secured a resilient victory in the opening match of the WTA1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 15:15 Inter offered their coach a new contract Tennis news Today, 14:46 Novak Djokovic calmly advances to the next round of the ATP1000 tournament in Rome Football news Today, 14:37 Without Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison. Brazil has announced its squad for the Copa America Football news Today, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Baseball News Today, 13:37 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:26 The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Tennis 11 may 2024 Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Mallorca vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Villarreal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024