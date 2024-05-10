RU RU
Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Jason Collins
Athletic Club vs Osasuna prediction Photo: https://www.athletic-club.eus/ Author unknown
Athletic Club Athletic Club
LaLiga Spain 11 may 2024, 15:00 Athletic Club - Osasuna
-
- : -
Spain, Bilbao, San Mames
Osasuna Osasuna
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.81
BetWinner 4.75
As part of the 35th round of the Examples, Athletic Bilbao - Osasuna will hold their meeting. Prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Athletic Bilbao

The Basques had the opportunity to give a phenomenal season, the team won the Spanish Cup, and also fought to get into the top-4 of the Examples. Almost deprived of chances for the Champions League April slump Basque, they gave a series of four meetings without defeat, during this period managed to score only 4 points.

In the last round Athletic defeated away Getafe with a score of 2:0, although it does not change anything much, the team is fifth in the championship, the gap from the fourth Atletico 6 points, it is extremely difficult to win back in four rounds.

Osasuna

Pamplona failed to produce a powerful season, although they got the opportunity to play in the European Cup, but immediately fell out of the qualification of the Conference League. In the championship also failed to achieve significant success, the club is only 13th, although there is no danger of relegation. Their last match Osasuna lost at home to Betis with a score of 0:2, the game was broken by the removal of Monkayol already in the 26th minute, the opponent easily took advantage of the numerical advantage.

The team is in bad shape, because lost four matches in a row, otherwise it would be possible to even fight for the European Cup. Apparently, Osasuna is just playing out a not the most successful season.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face meeting of the first round ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of Atletico.
  • Basques on their field lost only once in the championship, with 11 wins and five draws.
  • Osasuna is not impressive away, with 9 defeats, three draws and five wins.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna Prediction

Basques are favorites in this meeting, although the Champions League is far away from them, there is no great motivation and Osasuna players, the team is not in the best shape and lazily play out the season. We expect soccer with the advantage of the home team, a bet on Atletico's success with a -1 goal handicap looks promising.

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.81
BetWinner 4.75
