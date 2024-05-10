Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.43 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Sunday, May 12th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Cape Town City will play at home against TS Galaxy. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Cape Town City

After 27 rounds, Cape Town City sits in seventh place with 38 points. However, this team still has a chance to climb to fourth place, where they finished the previous season. Their trailing behind Sekhukhune United is currently only 3 points. Nonetheless, this season can already be considered successful for Cape Town City.

In the previous round, Cape Town City managed to defeat Moroka Swallows with a score of 2-0, breaking their dreadful winless streak that lasted for 10 matches. Without this dismal stretch, Cape Town City would now be fighting for a spot in the CAF Champions League.

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy is positioned just above Cape Town City in sixth place. This is currently the best season in the club's history, as they have never finished higher than ninth place before. A victory over Cape Town City could allow TS Galaxy to move up two positions. Additionally, the Sead Ramovic's team has one game in hand.

In their last two matches in the Premier League, TS Galaxy played to draws: 2-2 against Kaiser Chiefs and 0-0 against Sekhukhune United. In their previous five games, this team has won only once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 7th round of this season, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City played to a 0-0 draw.

Throughout their history of matchups, TS Galaxy has only secured one victory, while Cape Town City has won four times.

Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction

Cape Town City is known for their solid defense and less confident attack. I don't expect many goals in this match. My bet is Under 2.5 goals.