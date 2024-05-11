Who will win the title? The first match of the AFC Champions League final has been played

Japan hosted the first of two AFC Champions League matches today. Yokohama Marinos from Japan and Al Ain from the UAE are playing for the trophy.

Al Ain opened the scoring in the opening stages of the match and held the lead until the second half.

However, 20 minutes before the end of the main time, Yokohama scored twice and secured a 2-1 victory.

This is only one of two matches the rivals will play. Yokohama and Al Ain will meet again in a fortnight' time on 25 May in the UAE. The winner of the AFC Champions League 2024 will be decided there.

Last year, another Japanese club took the trophy: Urawa Reds.