Shakhtar Donetsk won the Ukrainian league for the fifteenth time

In the Ukrainian Premier League, two rounds before the end of the new season, the champion has been determined. Symbolically, Shakhtar Donetsk won the title in a face-to-face match against their main rival, Dynamo Kyiv, winning 1-0.

Two rounds before the end of the season, Shakhtar's lead is seven points.

For the Miners, this is their second consecutive title and fifteenth in history. Only Dynamo Kyiv have more wins in the UPL - 16.

Thanks to this victory, Shakhtar secured their participation in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025. Dynamo Kyiv are likely to hold the second place in the table and will start from the second round of UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 qualification.

Earlier, we reported that Chelsea are preparing a solid offer for another Shakhtar Donetsk player.