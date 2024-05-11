Chelsea staged a comeback against Nottingham Forest, turning the match around in just two minutes

In the penultimate round of the English Premier League, Chelsea traveled to face Nottingham Forest. The Blues still hold hopes of competing for a spot in European competitions, while the Tricky Trees are on the brink of securing their place in the top flight for the next season.

The match started with a goal from Chelsea, as Palmer and Mudryk combined to open the scoring. However, the hosts quickly equalized just minutes later. Willie Boli found the net after a free kick. While Chelsea enjoyed more possession, Nottingham Forest posed occasional threats to Petrovic's goal.

In the 75th minute, Hudson-Odoi put Nottingham Forest ahead. However, Chelsea not only equalized but also surged ahead from the 80th to the 82nd minute.

First, Sterling leveled the score, and then Jackson, assisted by the returning from injury James, secured a resilient victory for the Pensioners.

With 57 points, Chelsea continues to compete with Newcastle and Manchester United, while also keeping their hopes alive for European qualification at the end of the season. Nottingham Forest retains the 17th position, three points ahead of Luton Town.

Nottingham Forest - Chelsea - 2:3

Goals: Boli, 16, Hudson-Odoi, 75 - Mudryk, 8, Sterling, 80, Jackson, 82