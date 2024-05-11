A crazy finish. All goals and highlights Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea 2-3

Nottingham Forest faced Chelsea in the penultimate match of the current English Premier League season. The game turned out to be quite thrilling and kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

The scoring opened as early as the 8th minute when Mudryk netted his fifth Premier League goal from Palmer's pass. The hosts equalized just 8 minutes later, but the most exciting moments came in the last 15 minutes of the match. Chelsea's academy product, Callum Hudson-Odoi, put Forest ahead, but then Sterling and Jackson turned the tables in just two minutes.

Chelsea secured three points, leveling with Newcastle in the race for the sixth position. Despite the defeat, Nottingham almost ensured their place in the top flight for the next season. With one round to go, they are three points ahead of Luton and have a much better goal difference.

Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Chelsea

Goals: Boli 16, Hudson-Odoi 75 - Mudryk 8, Sterling 80, Jackson 82