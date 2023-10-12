Poland comfortably defeats the Faroe Islands
Football news Today, 17:02
Photo: https://twitter.com/LaczyNasPilka
In the seventh round of qualification for the 2024 European Championship in Group E, the Faroe Islands hosted Poland.
Poland took the lead on the fourth minute, with Shymansky scoring for the visitors. The Poles continued to dominate, but they couldn't find the back of the net. At the beginning of the second half, the Faroe Islands were reduced to ten men. Poland capitalized on this and doubled their lead in the 65th minute, with Adam Buksa scoring.
Other results in Group E. Matchday 7:
Albania 3-0 Czech Republic
Goals: 1-0 - 9 Asani, 2-0 - 51 Seferi, 3-0 - 73 Seferi
Faroe Islands 0-2 Poland
Goals: 0-1 - 4 Shymansky, 0-2 - 65 Buksa
