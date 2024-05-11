Cole Palmer has replicated the achievement of legendary Lampard and Drogba

Chelsea is playing their 37th Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

In the first half, Mykhailo Mudryk put the "Pensioners" ahead, assisted by Cole Palmer. In this Premier League campaign, the leader of the "Blues" has already accumulated 21 goals and 10 assists.

Interestingly, Palmer has become only the third player in Chelsea's history to score 20+ goals and provide 10+ assists in a single Premier League season, following in the footsteps of legends Frank Lampard (22 goals, 14 assists) and Didier Drogba (29 goals, 14 assists) in the 2009/10 campaign.

In all competitions this season, the 22-year-old Englishman has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 matches.

Recall that Palmer joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 from Manchester City. The Pensioners paid €47 million for the player.