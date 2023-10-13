Poland vs Moldova prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2ю5 Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the scope of the Euro 2024 qualification, a clash between the national teams of Poland and Moldova is scheduled to take place. The match will be held at the National Stadium Narodowy in Warsaw on Sunday, October 15th, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time.

Poland

The team performed reasonably well under Michnevich last year. Under his management, they made their debut by securing a playoff spot for the World Cup, after which his proteges demonstrated a commendable performance in the UEFA Nations League. Finally, they managed to advance from the group stage in Qatar. However, following their defeat in the Round of 16 against the reigning champions and future silver medalists, the French, Michnevich departed. The reins of the team were entrusted to the experienced and relatively successful coach, Fernando Santos, who has already been dismissed due to unsatisfactory results.

As it stands, Poland occupies the second position in the group. Dropping points in any of the remaining matches would almost certainly see them miss out on qualification for the European Championship.

Moldova

In 2022, Moldova won four matches in the UEFA Nations League, topping their group despite a prior descent to Division D. Furthermore, in the qualification matches for the first time since the 2014 World Cup, under the guidance of Sergei Kleshchenko, Moldova secured a win. The victory was quite remarkable, as they conceded twice at home to the Poles before halftime but staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, scoring three goals to secure the victory.

Regardless of how this qualification cycle concludes, Moldova can consider it a success, as they have already exceeded expectations.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Poland boasts an active streak of four consecutive home victories, during which they have not conceded a goal.

Moldova has suffered just one defeat in their last six matches.

In their seven previous encounters, Poland has only lost once, and they managed to score in all seven matches.

Prediction

Taking into account the disparity in class and the fact that the hosts cannot afford any mistakes, it is my belief that they should secure victory in this match with a comfortable scoreline. My prediction is a Total Over 2.5 goals.