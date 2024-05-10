RU RU
Main Predictions Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Poland vs Latvia prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Poland vs Latvia prediction Photo: https://lhf.lv/en#noportal
Poland Poland
World Championship Today, 09:20 Poland - Latvia
Ostrava, Ostrava Arena
Latvia Latvia

On Saturday, May 11th, a match on the second day of the Ice Hockey World Championship between the Polish and Latvian national teams will take place. The game is scheduled to commence at 16:20 Central European Time, and Dailysports experts have prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Poland

The Polish national team is making a return to the elite division after 22 years. The last time the Poles played at this level was in 2002, where they finished in 14th place. Last year, Poland secured promotion from Division IA and returned to the elite division. It's worth noting that Poland's highest achievement at this level was a fourth-place finish, which they achieved back in 1931. Poland does not have players at the NHL level; the majority of the squad consists of representatives from the local championship. In preparation for the World Championship, Poland played two friendly matches, losing both by scores of 1-6 and 1-3.

Latvia

Latvia is a regular participant in the Ice Hockey World Championships. Last year, the Latvian national team achieved its highest-ever result at the World Championships. They reached the semifinals, where they lost to Canada 2-4, and in the match for third place, they sensationally defeated the USA 4-3 in overtime. This secured a historic bronze medal for Latvia.

For this tournament, they have brought one representative from the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins. In preparation for the tournament, Latvia played two matches against Norway, losing the first game 0-1 and convincingly defeating their opponent 8-0 in the second.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the last head-to-head match between Poland and Latvia, the Latvians emerged victorious with a score of 2-0.
  • Latvia has not lost in regulation time in seven out of their last eight matches.
  • Poland will play in the elite Ice Hockey World Championship for the first time in 22 years. Latvia secured a historic third place last year.

Poland vs Latvia prediction

Poland is considered one of the underdogs of the World Championship. The Latvian national team is the clear favorite in this game, so I am confident in their victory. Therefore, I believe that the Latvians will achieve a convincing win, and I will place a bet on their individual total to exceed 3.5 goals, with odds of 1.66.

