RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction DAZN
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 11 may 2024, 12:30 Mainz 05 - Borussia Dortmund
-
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.25

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 33rd round match of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will play away against Mainz. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Mainz

A crucial match. These are the words that best describe the importance of this match for Mainz players. Bo Henriksen's team occupies 16th place, which leads to the relegation playoff against the team finishing third in the 2. Bundesliga. However, Mainz has a chance to avoid relegation, as they are only 1 point behind 15th place, currently held by Union Berlin. The "Carnivalers" are in incredible form - 6 consecutive matches without defeat. However, in their last three games, they managed only draws with the same score of 1-1 against Freiburg, Cologne, and Heidenheim.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund - Champions League finalists! What seemed impossible at the beginning of the season has become a reality. On Tuesday, Edin Terzic's team defeated PSG again 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mats Hummels and will play in the Champions League final for the third time in history, facing Real Madrid. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund has no more tasks to accomplish since their place in the Champions League for the next season is already guaranteed, even from fifth place. However, despite this, Dortmund, in the previous round, with an experimental lineup, defeated Augsburg at home with a score of 5-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • It was Mainz who took points from Borussia Dortmund in the final round of the previous season, depriving them of the Bundesliga champions title.
  • In the 16th round of this season, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz played a 1-1 draw.
  • Mainz hasn't beaten Borussia Dortmund since 2020, a streak of 7 matches.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

It's difficult to predict in what condition Borussia Dortmund will approach the match against Mainz, considering the players surely celebrated vigorously after the success in Paris. My bet is both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.25

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction ATP Rome 2024 Today, 13:00 Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Iga Swiatek Odds: 1.81 Bernard Pera Recommended Linebet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma prediction Europa League Today, 15:00 Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.56 Roma Bet now MelBet
Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.72 Cleveland Cavaliers Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction NHL Today, 20:30 Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Dallas Stars Odds: 1.6 Colorado Avalanche Recommended Linebet
Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction A-League Men Australia 10 may 2024, 05:45 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Sydney FC Odds: 1.57 Central Coast Mariners Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 09:05 "We can beat Ferrari" - Hamilton on his goals for the season with Mercedes Football news Today, 09:02 Leeds are preparing to lose their main star, who is interested in five top clubs at once Biathlon News Today, 08:27 The Olympic biathlon medalist will extend her career until 2026 Football news Today, 08:18 Arteta, Guardiola, Klopp and others. Premier League announces nominees for best coach Football news Today, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Today, 07:56 Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for their main striker in the summer Football news Today, 07:16 The Premier League has announced eight contenders for the title of the best footballer of the season Football news Today, 06:51 Athletic Bilbao winger has scared off Premier League clubs with his demands Football news Today, 06:20 It is known how much it will cost Manchester United to resign ten Hag Hockey news Today, 06:12 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Iga Swiatek vs Bernard Pera prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Roma prediction and betting tips - May 9, 2024 by Jason Collins Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Sydney vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Ceramica Cleopatra vs El Gaish prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Slovakia vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 10 may 2024 Switzerland vs Norway prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 Modern Future vs National Bank of Egypt prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football 10 may 2024 El Gouna vs Pharco FC prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024