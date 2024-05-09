Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.25 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 33rd round match of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund will play away against Mainz. The match will kick off at 18:30 Central European Time. The match prediction and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Mainz

A crucial match. These are the words that best describe the importance of this match for Mainz players. Bo Henriksen's team occupies 16th place, which leads to the relegation playoff against the team finishing third in the 2. Bundesliga. However, Mainz has a chance to avoid relegation, as they are only 1 point behind 15th place, currently held by Union Berlin. The "Carnivalers" are in incredible form - 6 consecutive matches without defeat. However, in their last three games, they managed only draws with the same score of 1-1 against Freiburg, Cologne, and Heidenheim.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund - Champions League finalists! What seemed impossible at the beginning of the season has become a reality. On Tuesday, Edin Terzic's team defeated PSG again 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mats Hummels and will play in the Champions League final for the third time in history, facing Real Madrid. In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund has no more tasks to accomplish since their place in the Champions League for the next season is already guaranteed, even from fifth place. However, despite this, Dortmund, in the previous round, with an experimental lineup, defeated Augsburg at home with a score of 5-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

It was Mainz who took points from Borussia Dortmund in the final round of the previous season, depriving them of the Bundesliga champions title.

In the 16th round of this season, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz played a 1-1 draw.

Mainz hasn't beaten Borussia Dortmund since 2020, a streak of 7 matches.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

It's difficult to predict in what condition Borussia Dortmund will approach the match against Mainz, considering the players surely celebrated vigorously after the success in Paris. My bet is both teams will score.