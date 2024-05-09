RB Leipzig vs Werder prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11, in the 33rd round of the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will play at home against Werder. The match will kick off at 3:30 PM Central European Time. The prediction and betting odds for this match have been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig has already fulfilled all its objectives this season. The "Bulls" currently occupy the fourth position with a 3-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Even if RB Leipzig loses their remaining two matches and drops to fifth place, they will still participate in the Champions League next season.

Under Marco Rose's guidance, the team approaches the match against Werder with a streak of 9 consecutive matches without defeat. The last time RB Leipzig lost was on February 24 in an away match against Bayern Munich, with a score of 1-2. In the previous round, RB Leipzig was on the verge of victory against Hoffenheim but conceded a goal in the 90th minute, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Werder

Werder currently holds the 11th position with 38 points and still has a chance to qualify for European competitions, as they are only two points behind the eighth position. However, to have such an outcome, Bremen needs to win both remaining matches of the season.

Werder enters the match against Leipzig in excellent form. In the last three rounds, Ole Werner's team has earned 7 points: victories against Stuttgart (2-1) and Augsburg (3-0), as well as a draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-2). Werder came very close to defeating Gladbach, but Florian Neuhaus converted a penalty in the 90+1 minute to level the score.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 16th round of this season, RB Leipzig and Werder played to a 1-1 draw.

Werder has not defeated RB Leipzig since 2019, a streak of 8 consecutive matches.

RB Leipzig vs Werder prediction

RB Leipzig is the favorite, but both teams play an open style of football. I predict that we will see goals from both RB Leipzig and Werder.