Austria vs Denmark prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

In another Saturday match at the World Championship, Austria is set to play against Denmark. The game will kick off at 16:20 Central European Time, and DailySports experts have prepared a forecast for this match.

Austria

In the previous World Championship, the Austrians narrowly escaped relegation and managed to retain their spot in the elite division. In the final match of the group stage, they defeated Hungary in a shootout, edging them in the standings. Austria does not have any representatives from the top hockey league in the world. Eight players from the Red Bull Salzburg team play for Austria.

The Austrians played only one friendly match before the World Championship, losing 1-5 to Canada in a game on May 5th. Austria's highest achievement in World Championships is gold medals in 1931 and 1947.

Denmark

The Danes performed better in last year's World Championship. The team fought for a playoff spot until the last matches but failed to reach the quarterfinals. In seven games, Denmark collected eight points, securing the fifth position in the group. Like Austria, Denmark does not have representatives in the National Hockey League, but most players compete in strong leagues such as the Swedish Elitserien or the German DEL. In preparation for this year's tournament, Denmark played against Poland on May 7th and won 3-1.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the last head-to-head game between Austria and Denmark, the latter emerged as the stronger team, winning 6-1.

Austria has failed to win in regulation in their last seven matches. Additionally, they have conceded more than two goals in six consecutive matches.

Austria vs Denmark Prediction

In the first match of the World Championship, both teams will aim to secure victory, but in my opinion, Denmark appears stronger. They have more representatives from stronger leagues compared to Austria. My bet is on Denmark to win in regulation time with odds of 1.83.