Everton's director of football has made a statement that fans won't like

Everton this season is facing constant problems in the context of financial fair-play, and the Toffees have found a way to solve them. Admittedly, it will not please the fans of the Liverpool club very much.

Everton's director of football Kevin Telwell has warned fans that a sell-off will happen in the team in the summer:

"It's also important that I'm completely honest with you. The reality is that, given the current regulations and the current financial position of the club, we have to trade well. Working within such tight financial parameters makes the job extremely difficult.

This means that players will be sold and that all the tools at our disposal will be used to add to the squad, including utilising the rental market. We recognise the responsibility we have and it has to be our priority. It may not be very nice to hear, but in the current circumstances it is the right decision for Everton," Telwell is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

