The end of an era. PSG is preparing a farewell ceremony for Kylian Mbappe

Parisians are preparing to bid farewell to their main star, Kylian Mbappe, as reported by El Chiringuito TV.

PSG President Al-Khelaifi called the French forward to inquire about how Mbappe wants to say goodbye to the Parisian club. The Parisians are evaluating what Mbappe's farewell will be like at the Parc des Princes.

Recall that L'Equipe reported that PSG's farewell ceremony for Mbappe will take place this Sunday, May 12, during the 33rd round match of Ligue 1 against Toulouse. This game will be the last home game for the French champions this season.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires in June, and he will move to Real Madrid as a free agent. It is expected that he will sign a contract until the summer of 2029.

PSG officially presented the home kit for the 2024/25 season. However, notably, star forward Kylian Mbappe did not participate in the presentation of the new kit.