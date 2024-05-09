The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed

The future of PSG star Kylian Mbappé has already been determined. Today, the date when the Parisian club will bid farewell to their forward has been revealed.

According to L'Équipe, PSG's farewell ceremony for Mbappé will take place this Sunday, May 12, during the 33rd round match of Ligue 1 against Toulouse. This game will be the champions of France's last home match of the season.

Mbappé's contract with PSG expires in June, and he will join Real Madrid as a free agent. It is expected that he will sign a contract until the summer of 2029.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2018. The Parisian club bought him from Monaco for €180 million. In total, he has scored 255 goals and provided 108 assists in 306 matches for PSG across all competitions. Kylian is the club's all-time top scorer.

Recalling, PSG has already secured the French champion title prematurely. In the Champions League, Luis Enrique's team surprisingly exited in the semi-finals against Borussia Dortmund, while in the French Cup final, they will play against Lyon.