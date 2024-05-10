RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season

No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season

Football news Today, 05:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season twitter.com/nikefootball

PSG has officially unveiled its home kit for the 2024/25 season.

The new PSG kit bears a striking resemblance to the one worn by the team in the 2022/23 season. In that season, the wide central stripe on the shirt was white, while in the new season, it will be red. The design is practically identical.

However, the most significant aspect is that star forward Kylian Mbappe did not participate in the presentation of the new kit.

PSG has not officially announced Mbappe's departure yet, but it was reported yesterday that a farewell ceremony for him will take place during the match against Toulouse on Sunday.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2018. The Parisian club acquired him from Monaco for 180 million euros. In total, he has scored 255 goals and provided 108 assists in 306 matches for PSG in all competitions. Kylian is the club's all-time leading scorer.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history
The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappe has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:54 The date when PSG will hold a farewell ceremony for Mbappé has been revealed
Confirmed. Barcelona have extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula Football news Yesterday, 08:03 Confirmed. Barcelona has extended the young talent's contract and prescribed a huge clausula
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:26 "Fire". UEFA presents the official track of Euro 2024 Football news Today, 05:38 "They're the same sh*t." Borussia Dortmund defender rude about the final Football news Today, 05:04 No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season Football news Today, 04:35 Marseille beat Milan in the battle for the Portuguese coach Hockey news Today, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Pepe could move from Porto to Barcelona Football news Today, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news Today, 02:57 Xavi Simons will not play for PSG next season Baseball News Today, 02:28 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 01:18 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024