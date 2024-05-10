No Mbappe. PSG presented the home kit for next season

PSG has officially unveiled its home kit for the 2024/25 season.

The new PSG kit bears a striking resemblance to the one worn by the team in the 2022/23 season. In that season, the wide central stripe on the shirt was white, while in the new season, it will be red. The design is practically identical.

However, the most significant aspect is that star forward Kylian Mbappe did not participate in the presentation of the new kit.

PSG has not officially announced Mbappe's departure yet, but it was reported yesterday that a farewell ceremony for him will take place during the match against Toulouse on Sunday.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2018. The Parisian club acquired him from Monaco for 180 million euros. In total, he has scored 255 goals and provided 108 assists in 306 matches for PSG in all competitions. Kylian is the club's all-time leading scorer.