Fulham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

The Saturday lineup of the 37th round of the English Premier League will kick off with a match in London, where Fulham and Manchester City will clash at Craven Cottage. Here's the prediction for this encounter by the experts at Dailysports.

Fulham

"The Cottagers" have settled all their matters in the current Premier League campaign and are now playing out the season's denouement. Currently, Fulham sits 13th in the English Premier League standings with 44 points. Last weekend, Fulham played an away fixture against Brentford, ending with a mere 0:0 draw.

A week prior, "The Cottagers" also secured a point in a home match against Crystal Palace, resulting in a 1:1 draw. In the last five matches, Fulham has managed just one victory, alongside two defeats and an equal number of draws. On their home turf, under the stewardship of manager Marco Silva, Fulham has secured 9 victories out of 18 matches, with 7 defeats.

Manchester City

"The Citizens" are engaged in a battle for the golden medals and stand as favorites in the championship race. Currently, Manchester City trails Arsenal by a single point, yet Pep Guardiola's side possesses a match in hand. Furthermore, City's fixture list appears less arduous compared to that of Arsenal. While "The Gunners" are slated to play Manchester United away and Everton at home, Manchester City's closing matches of the season include encounters against Fulham and West Ham at home, as well as an away trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Last weekend, Manchester City demolished Wolverhampton Wanderers at their home ground with a commanding scoreline of 5:1, settling matters as early as the first half. This victory marked their sixth consecutive triumph in the championship. As for their away statistics, City has suffered only three defeats in 17 matches, emerging victorious in 12.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Manchester City routed Fulham at the Etihad Stadium with a scoreline of 5:1.

At least 4 goals have been scored in 5 out of Manchester City's last 6 Premier League matches.

No more than two goals have been scored in 4 out of Fulham's last 5 league matches.

Fulham vs Manchester City Prediction

In their last seven home matches, "The Cottagers" have emerged victorious only once. Therefore, it's unsurprising that bookmakers offer odds of 1.25 for a Manchester City win. We believe City won't take unnecessary risks, so our bet is on "Manchester City to win with a handicap (-1.5)" with odds of 1.65.