RU RU
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Valladolid vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Valladolid vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Real Valladolid vs Espanyol prediction Photo: realvalladolid.es / Author unknown
Real Valladolid Real Valladolid
Segunda Division Spain 11 may 2024, 12:30 Real Valladolid - Espanyol
-
- : -
Spain, Valladolid, Estadio Jose Zorrilla
Espanyol Espanyol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

The central match of the 39th round of the Spanish Segunda Division will take place on Saturday evening at the "Jose Zorrilla" stadium, where the local side Valladolid will host Espanyol. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Valladolid

"Pucela" is fighting for direct promotion to La Liga and currently occupies the second position in the league table. In 38 matches, Valladolid has secured 20 victories while suffering defeat in 11 encounters. Under the guidance of Paulo Pezzolano, the team has amassed the same number of points as Leganes but possesses a lesser goal difference. Last weekend, Valladolid faced Mirandes away and secured a minimal 1-0 victory, with the sole goal coming in the third minute of the match. This win marked Valladolid's fifth consecutive victory in the Segunda Division. Additionally, Valladolid boasts the best home record in the league, with 13 victories in 19 matches.

Espanyol

"The Parakeets" are also vying for direct promotion to La Liga but currently sit in fourth place in the league table. In 38 rounds, Espanyol has accumulated 61 points, six points behind the leading duo. However, three teams closely trail Espanyol, trailing by just three points. Last weekend, Espanyol hosted Sporting Gijon and played to a goalless draw. This draw marked Espanyol's fourth consecutive draw under the management of Luis Miguel Ramis. Regarding their away statistics, Espanyol has managed only four victories in 19 matches on the road, suffering defeat in six matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Espanyol defeated Valladolid at home with a score of 2-0.
  • Espanyol also defeated Valladolid in the Copa del Rey with a score of 3-1.
  • In three out of five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Valladolid vs Espanyol Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, estimating Valladolid's victory with odds of 2.15. We believe Valladolid will win this match; however, it's advisable to play with some insurance. Our bet is "Valladolid to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.55.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.55

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction WTA Rome 2024 Today, 08:00 Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Lesia Tsurenko Odds: 1.89 Angelina Kalinina Recommended Linebet
Magdeburg vs Greuther Fuerth prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Magdeburg Odds: 1.5 Greuther Fuerth Bet now BetWinner
Paderborn vs Hamburger SV prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Paderborn Odds: 1.51 Hamburger SV Bet now 1xBet
Spezia vs Venezia prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Spezia Odds: 1.71 Venezia Recommended 1xBet
Brest vs Reims prediction Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Brest Odds: 1.73 Reims Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:18 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:05 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Yesterday, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Bayer again avoided defeat in the last minute and set a record in football history Football news Yesterday, 17:00 The finalists of the UEFA Europa League have been determined Tennis news Yesterday, 16:43 The world's first-ranked player began with a convincing victory at the WTA tournament in Rome Football news Yesterday, 16:35 PSV will not buy out the contract of the American defender from Barcelona Basketball news Yesterday, 16:24 The schedule for the EuroLeague "Final Four" has been announced Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Olympiacos forward sets a record for African footy performance Football news Yesterday, 15:59 Another goal from Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr secure a hard-fought victory over Al-Okhdood
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Magdeburg - Greuther Fürth prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Paderborn vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Spezia vs Venice prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Football Today Brest vs Reims prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 Great Britain vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Hockey 11 may 2024 France vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024 Football 11 may 2024 Celtic vs Rangers prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024