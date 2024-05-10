Valladolid vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The central match of the 39th round of the Spanish Segunda Division will take place on Saturday evening at the "Jose Zorrilla" stadium, where the local side Valladolid will host Espanyol. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports team.

Valladolid

"Pucela" is fighting for direct promotion to La Liga and currently occupies the second position in the league table. In 38 matches, Valladolid has secured 20 victories while suffering defeat in 11 encounters. Under the guidance of Paulo Pezzolano, the team has amassed the same number of points as Leganes but possesses a lesser goal difference. Last weekend, Valladolid faced Mirandes away and secured a minimal 1-0 victory, with the sole goal coming in the third minute of the match. This win marked Valladolid's fifth consecutive victory in the Segunda Division. Additionally, Valladolid boasts the best home record in the league, with 13 victories in 19 matches.

Espanyol

"The Parakeets" are also vying for direct promotion to La Liga but currently sit in fourth place in the league table. In 38 rounds, Espanyol has accumulated 61 points, six points behind the leading duo. However, three teams closely trail Espanyol, trailing by just three points. Last weekend, Espanyol hosted Sporting Gijon and played to a goalless draw. This draw marked Espanyol's fourth consecutive draw under the management of Luis Miguel Ramis. Regarding their away statistics, Espanyol has managed only four victories in 19 matches on the road, suffering defeat in six matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first round, Espanyol defeated Valladolid at home with a score of 2-0.

Espanyol also defeated Valladolid in the Copa del Rey with a score of 3-1.

In three out of five matches, the "Total Over 2.5" bet has been successful.

Valladolid vs Espanyol Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, estimating Valladolid's victory with odds of 2.15. We believe Valladolid will win this match; however, it's advisable to play with some insurance. Our bet is "Valladolid to win with a (0) handicap" with odds of 1.55.