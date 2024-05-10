RU RU
Main News Football news They are planning the off-season. Chelsea head coach on preparations for next season

They are planning the off-season. Chelsea head coach on preparations for next season

Football news Today, 12:28
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
They are planning the off-season. Chelsea head coach on preparations for next season Photo: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that they have already commenced planning for the offseason with the club's management.

During a press conference, the Argentine specialist stated that they have held several meetings with Chelsea's sporting director and have begun preparations for the offseason and the next season.

"We've had several meetings, and we're working responsibly to organize the next season and, of course, to work for the future," Pochettino said.

Additionally, Mauricio was asked whether he would remain at Chelsea for the next season. According to the coach, that is not important. What matters most is to continue working. If everyone is satisfied, not only the owners or sporting directors with the coaching staff, but the entire organization that the club is building here.

"If we are happy, then that's perfect. But it's not just about whether the owners or sporting directors are happy. You also have to ask if we are happy. Maybe we're not happy. Sometimes, the coaching staff accepts the situation, and then is unhappy, so then we need to part ways.

It's not uncommon for the coaching staff to decide not to continue cooperation at the end of the season," Pochettino added.

By the way, today officially concluded the voting for the best player and the best coach in the English Premier League for the month of April.

