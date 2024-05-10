The English Premier League has named the best player and coach for April

Today officially marked the conclusion of the voting for the best player and manager awards in the English Premier League for the month of April.

This time, the Premier League named Chelsea's attacking midfielder Cole Palmer as the Player of the Month, who scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in 4 matches in April.

In the voting results, Palmer surpassed Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Pep Guardiola (Manchester City).

The Manager of the Month for April was awarded to Sean Dyche of Everton. In the past month, his team won 4 matches, drew once, and suffered 1 defeat.

Apart from Dyche, the prize was also contested by Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).