The winger from Bayern Munich may miss the 2024 UEFA Euro

Bayern Munich and Germany winger Serge Gnabry will miss the remainder of the current season for the Munich team, as reported by Bild.

Moreover, there's concern that the footballer may also be sidelined for the 2024 European Championship, set to take place in Germany. Gnabry sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

This marks Gnabry's fifth injury this season. Throughout all competitions, the German has featured in only 20 matches for Bayern, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

It's worth noting that following Thomas Tuchel's resignation, Bayern Munich is actively searching for a new head coach. Currently, it appears that Hans-Dieter Flick will once again take charge of the team.

Previously, Bayern had shown interest in Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, and Ralf Rangnick, but they were unable to reach agreements with any of these candidates.

Recalling yesterday's match, Bayern lost 1-2 to Real Madrid and were eliminated from the Champions League at the semi-final stage.