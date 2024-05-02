RU RU
Rangnick reveals why he turned down Bayern's offer

Rangnick reveals why he turned down Bayern's offer

Today, 08:23
One of the main contenders for the post of Bayern head coach was Ralph Rangnick, but, as it became known today, the specialist refused to work in Munich in favour of a position in the Austrian national team. Now the word took the coach himself, who told why he did so.

The specialist admitted that this decision is not a rejection of Bayern, but will serve in favour of the Austrian national team:

"I am rooting for the Austrian team with all my heart. This task gives me incredible pleasure and I am determined to successfully continue on the path we have chosen. I would like to emphasise that this is not a rejection of Bayern, but a decision in favour of my team and our common goals. We are fully focused on the European Championship. We will do everything possible to go as far there as possible!", Rangnick said in a conversation with the press office of the Austrian Football Association.

The Austrian national team will play its first match at the European Championship on 17 June against France. Rangnick's team will also play against the Netherlands and Poland in the group stage.

