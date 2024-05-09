Bayern will bring back the coach they won the treble with

Following Thomas Tuchel's resignation, Bayern Munich continues its active search for a new head coach.

According to Florian Plettenberg, everything is pointing towards Hans-Dieter Flick returning as the team's head coach. Previously, he had planned to take charge of a club outside Germany for the first time and was in talks with Barcelona. However, Xavi's decision to stay made that option unavailable.

Currently, Flick is leaning towards accepting Bayern's offer to return. While negotiations are not yet at an advanced stage, initial positive contacts have been made.

Flick coached Bayern from November 2019 to the summer of 2021, winning the treble in his first season.

After leaving Bayern, Flick was appointed as the new head coach of the German national team to prepare for Euro 2024. However, the team's poor performance in friendly matches led to Flick's resignation.

Previously, Bayern had shown interest in Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, and Ralf Rangnick, but they were unable to reach agreements with any of these candidates.

