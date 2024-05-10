"It's not that we've gone mad". Aston Villa legend shocked by the amount of his holiday spending

In 2018, Aston Villa legend and FIFA 14 player favourite Gabriel Agbonlahor ended his career, but even during his professional appearances he was not bent on going loud during his holidays.

So, the 37-year-old former Birmingham's team player, who played three matches for the England national team, spoke about one of his holidays to Las Vegas and Miami, and the cost of the trip may shock the unprepared reader:

"I think it cost in the region of a hundred thousand pounds. That's because you have to imagine: you're going to have six weeks holiday, the first holiday is going to Dubai with the kids and the girlfriend, that's ten thousand pounds. Then you come back and do holidays for friends, they need help booking flights and hotels, that's another £7-8k and a lot of other details."

The ex-striker also revealed what he did on this holiday: