"It's not that we've gone mad". Aston Villa legend shocked by the amount of his holiday spending
In 2018, Aston Villa legend and FIFA 14 player favourite Gabriel Agbonlahor ended his career, but even during his professional appearances he was not bent on going loud during his holidays.
So, the 37-year-old former Birmingham's team player, who played three matches for the England national team, spoke about one of his holidays to Las Vegas and Miami, and the cost of the trip may shock the unprepared reader:
"I think it cost in the region of a hundred thousand pounds. That's because you have to imagine: you're going to have six weeks holiday, the first holiday is going to Dubai with the kids and the girlfriend, that's ten thousand pounds. Then you come back and do holidays for friends, they need help booking flights and hotels, that's another £7-8k and a lot of other details."
The ex-striker also revealed what he did on this holiday:
"Before you know it, you're spending £8,000 a day for 10 days plus the rest of the holiday, so it's not like we're crazy: you can buy a bottle of Magnum vodka [and] a bottle of tequila twice with that £3,000. You don't buy 20 bottles of champagne and spill it all over the club," Agbonlahor said as a guest on the Ben Heath Podcast.