Another club trying to convince Napoli to let Kvaratskhelia go

Napoli striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a coveted player for a lot of clubs, and yet another club is trying its luck to do the seemingly impossible and poach the Kartvelian player for themselves.

The attempt to sign Kvaratskhelia is being made by PSG. The club's sporting director Luis Campos, as Le Parisen reports, was in Rome three weeks ago, where he held several meetings and among his interlocutors was Kartvel's agent Mamuka Dzhugelia.

But, for now, Napoli has no desire to let Kvaratskhelia go. Victor Osimhen is highly likely to leave Napoli, and Partenopei boss Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to say goodbye to two leaders at the same moment.

It is added that there is no price for Kvaratskhelia now, and he is not for sale. Recall, earlier we reported that the striker was interested in Barcelona, which, however, also failed in the race for the Kartvel.