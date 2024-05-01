Napoli are confident that Barcelona will not be able to steal Kvaratskhelia away from the team

One of the most high-profile transfers in the upcoming transfer window could be the transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli to Barcelona. The interest of the Catalan club in negotiations with the Partenopeians on a new contract is being utilised by the agent of the Kartvelian Mamuka Dzhugelia, but it seems that the interest will remain an interest.

If La Gazzetta dello Sport is to be believed, Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis realises that Barcelona will find it difficult to meet his financial demands for Kvaratskhelia, namely between €120 million and €130 million. A lesser amount will not suit the Neapolitan club owner.

In the new contract of Kvaratskhelia De Laurentiis plans to provide a clausula that could start from 100 million euros. Kartvel's current agreement with Napoli runs until June 2027.