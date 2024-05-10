Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch Odds: 1.73 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Moroka Swallows will play at home against Stellenbosch. The match will kick off at 15:00 Central European Time. The match predictions and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Moroka Swallows

Throughout the season, Moroka has been battling for survival in the Premier League and is in a good position to stay in the elite division for the next season with three rounds remaining. Swallows are five points clear of the relegation playoff zone. If Richards Bay fails to secure two wins in the remaining matches, Moroka may not even need to earn more points to secure their place in the Premier League. In the previous round, Swallows lost to Cape Town City with a score of 0-2, but before that, they achieved an away victory against Chippa United with a score of 2-1.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch has already lost their chances of competing for the championship, but at the end of the season, this team is pursuing a different goal. Stellenbosch is battling with Orlando Pirates for the second-place spot, which grants entry into the CAF Champions League. Second place would be a significant achievement for this team as they have never played in the CAF Champions League before, with their best previous finish being fourth place in the Premier League. Stellenbosch approaches this match with an impressive streak of 19 consecutive matches without defeat in the Premier League. The last time they lost was on September 27th, 2023, in a match against Mamelodi Sundowns. In the previous round, Stellenbosch dropped points in a goalless draw against AmaZulu.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 7th round of this season, Moroka Swallows surprisingly defeated Stellenbosch with a score of 2-0.

In 10 matches in history between these teams, Stellenbosch has won 3 times, while Moroka has won 2 times.

Moroka Swallows - Stellenbosch prediction

Stellenbosch is highly motivated and is the stronger team. My bet is on an away win.