Al-Hilal has become the champion of Saudi Arabia for the fourth time in the last five years

Football news Today, 13:07
In the Saudi Pro League this weekend, matches of the 31st round are taking place. With three matches remaining in the season, the league winner has been determined. Al-Hilal clinched the gold medals prematurely for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Thanks to today's victory over Al-Hazm, Al-Hilal has become unreachable for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. After the 31st match between the teams, there is a 12-point difference, allowing Jorge Jesus' team to celebrate the ultimate victory.

Interestingly, this title as country champions is the 19th in the club's history for Al-Hilal. This achievement stands out as the best among other teams by a wide margin. Additionally, Al-Hilal remains the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia as a whole.

