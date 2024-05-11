Al-Hilal has become the champion of Saudi Arabia for the fourth time in the last five years
In the Saudi Pro League this weekend, matches of the 31st round are taking place. With three matches remaining in the season, the league winner has been determined. Al-Hilal clinched the gold medals prematurely for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Thanks to today's victory over Al-Hazm, Al-Hilal has become unreachable for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. After the 31st match between the teams, there is a 12-point difference, allowing Jorge Jesus' team to celebrate the ultimate victory.
Interestingly, this title as country champions is the 19th in the club's history for Al-Hilal. This achievement stands out as the best among other teams by a wide margin. Additionally, Al-Hilal remains the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia as a whole.