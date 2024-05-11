The captain of Chelsea has returned to the team after a serious injury and surgery

Chelsea's captain, Reece James, has returned to the squad of the London team after a serious injury and surgery.

The Englishman has been included in the "Blues" squad for the match of the 37th round of the Premier League against Nottingham.

24-year-old James has been sidelined since December 10th, when the defender suffered a knee ligament injury in a match against Everton. Following that, he underwent surgery.

This was already the seventh knee injury in the last three years for James. The defender healed another injury early in October and was sidelined again in December. In the fall, he also missed a month and a half due to a knee ligament injury.

Reece James is a product of Chelsea's academy. This season, he has played in only nine matches for his team in all competitions: eight in the Premier League and one in the Football League Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's team approached the match with Nottingham Forest in seventh place in the Premier League standings.

Earlier reports indicated that Chelsea is on the verge of signing the super talent from Palmeiras.