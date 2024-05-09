Chelsea are one step away from transferring Palmeiras super talent

It appears that Palmeiras' wonderkid Willian Estevão, also known as Messinho, is set to become a Chelsea player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has already agreed on the personal contract terms with Messinho. Now, the London club has decided to accelerate negotiations with Palmeiras to finalize this deal early in the summer.

The transfer is expected to cost Chelsea €32 million plus bonuses. Chelsea considers Willian Estevão as one of the main talents of his generation.

In addition to Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona are also interested in Messinho, but the English club is considered the favorite in the race for this talent.

The 17-year-old right winger made his debut for Palmeiras' first team in the last edition of the Brazilian Serie A.

In the current season, Willian Estevão has played 14 matches for Palmeiras, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.