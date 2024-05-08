Chelsea has reached a verbal agreement with a rising Brazilian star

Chelsea continues to show keen interest in the emerging Brazilian star from Palmeiras, Willian Estevão.

According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the "Blues" have already reached a verbal agreement with the "Messinho" regarding the terms of a personal contract.

It is noted that the initial bid to Palmeiras has not yet been submitted, but it is expected to be around 32 million euros plus additional expenses.

Manchester United is also interested in the 17-year-old winger. Earlier reports suggested that the "Red Devils" were willing to offer a staggering 90 million euros for him. Real Madrid has also been named among the contenders for the Brazilian wonderkid.

Top clubs have taken notice of the player during the Under-17 World Cup, where he scored two goals and provided three assists in five matches for the Brazilian national team.