The Lille coach commented on his future. He is being linked with clubs in EPL, Serie A and Ligue 1

The head coach of French club Lille, Paulo Fonseca, has spoken about his future. According to the manager of "Les Dogues", he will make a final decision about his future career after the end of the season.

"I haven't reached any agreement with other clubs. I am fully focused on Lille's final games. I will decide on my future only at the end of the season," Fonseca is quoted by Nicolo Schira.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach was previously linked with Liverpool, but the Merseysiders chose Arne Slot. Fonseca has also been linked with a move to West Ham. It is the Portuguese whom the "Hammers" see as a replacement for David Moyes, with whom the club is likely to part ways in the summer.

In recent times, the media has been linking the coach with Lille's competitor, Marseille. Fonseca is also linked with AC Milan, but the "Rossoneri" do not consider him a priority, preferring Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.

Fonseca has been coaching Lille since 2022, prior to which he managed Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, and several Portuguese clubs. Lille is currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table with two rounds remaining in the season.