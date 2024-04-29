AC Milan has settled on a coach for the next season. West Ham is also interested in him

Former Sevilla and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is close to signing a contract with Milan, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Spanish specialist will sign a three-year deal with a salary of four million euros. 57-year-old Julen Lopetegui has agreed to the terms and has informed West Ham, who were also interested in him. At the moment, everything depends on Milan's decision. If they confirm everything, the contract will be signed.

Recall that during the summer transfer window, Milan is ready to part ways with head coach Stefano Pioli, but the coach has no intention of dwelling on it and is prepared to open the next chapter of his coaching career before the start of the next campaign.

It was reported about interest from Bologna, who saw the 58-year-old coach as a replacement for Thiago Motta.