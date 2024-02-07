The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined

The two finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined. The Cup will be contested between the national teams of Jordan and Qatar. The final match will take place on Saturday, February 10th.

In the first semifinal match of the Asian Cup, Jordan faced South Korea. After the break, Jordan managed to take the lead in the 53rd minute. They then doubled their advantage in the 66th minute. Jordan sensationally defeated South Korea and advanced to the final. In the second semifinal, Qatar defeated Iran with a score of 3:2, securing their place as the second finalist of the Asian Cup.

Qatar and Jordan have not faced each other frequently. In their last five meetings, Qatar has secured four victories and one draw. Jordan last defeated Qatar back in 2008 in a friendly match. As for official matches, Jordan secured a victory in 2004.

It is worth noting that Qatar is the current reigning champion of the tournament, thus they have the opportunity to repeat their achievement. Jordan, on the other hand, will compete for the title for the first time in their history. Their best previous achievement was reaching the quarterfinals in 2004. Additionally, Qatar's national team striker Almoez Ali is one of the greatest players in the history of the Asian Cup, with 12 goals to his name.

The final match of the 2023 Asian Cup between Qatar and Jordan will take place on Saturday, February 10th, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The game will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time.