RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined

The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined

Football news Today, 12:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined Getty

The two finalists of the 2023 Asian Cup have been determined. The Cup will be contested between the national teams of Jordan and Qatar. The final match will take place on Saturday, February 10th.

In the first semifinal match of the Asian Cup, Jordan faced South Korea. After the break, Jordan managed to take the lead in the 53rd minute. They then doubled their advantage in the 66th minute. Jordan sensationally defeated South Korea and advanced to the final. In the second semifinal, Qatar defeated Iran with a score of 3:2, securing their place as the second finalist of the Asian Cup.

Qatar and Jordan have not faced each other frequently. In their last five meetings, Qatar has secured four victories and one draw. Jordan last defeated Qatar back in 2008 in a friendly match. As for official matches, Jordan secured a victory in 2004.

It is worth noting that Qatar is the current reigning champion of the tournament, thus they have the opportunity to repeat their achievement. Jordan, on the other hand, will compete for the title for the first time in their history. Their best previous achievement was reaching the quarterfinals in 2004. Additionally, Qatar's national team striker Almoez Ali is one of the greatest players in the history of the Asian Cup, with 12 goals to his name.

The final match of the 2023 Asian Cup between Qatar and Jordan will take place on Saturday, February 10th, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The game will kick off at 16:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Qatar Jordan Asian Cup
Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024