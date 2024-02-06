A true sensation indeed. The first finalist of the 2023 Asian Cup has been determined

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 11:59
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
In the first semi-final match of the Asian Cup, Jordan faced South Korea. The game took place on Tuesday, February 6, and was set to determine the finalist.

In the first half, South Korea dominated possession, but it was the Jordanians who proved sharper and more efficient in attack. They managed 12 shots towards goal, with four hitting the mark. On the other hand, the Koreans failed to register a single shot on target.

After the break, Jordan took the lead on the 53rd minute, with Al-Naimat scoring from Al-Tamari's assist. Despite South Korea having more possession again, they struggled to create any meaningful chances. Jordan doubled their advantage on the 66th minute, with Al-Tamari finding the net this time.

As a result, this goal sealed the deal in the first semi-final. Jordan sensationally defeated South Korea and advanced to the final.

Asian Cup. Semi-final

Jordan 2-0 South Korea
Goals: 1-0 (53rd minute) Al-Naimat, 2-0 (66th minute) Al-Tamari

