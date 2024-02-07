Semifinal of the Asian Cup. Qatar to play in the final for the second time in a row

The second semifinal match of the Asian Cup took place. On Wednesday, February 7th, the tournament host Qatar faced Iran.

The Iranians started the match much more successfully. In the fourth minute of the game, Sardar Azmoun put his team ahead. However, this advantage was short-lived. Just 13 minutes later, Qatar equalized through Abdulsalam's effort. Moreover, before the end of the first half, the Qataris took the lead. Striker Akram Afif scored another goal in the tournament.

At the start of the second half, Iran managed to score again. The team earned a penalty, confidently converted by Jahanbakhsh. The match proceeded with an equal fight and went into extra time. However, in the 82nd minute, the Qataris were able to hit Iran's goal for the third time. Almoez Ali became the author of the third and winning goal in this game.

Qatar emerges victorious with a score of 3:2 and becomes the second finalist of the Asian Cup. In the cup final, they will play against Jordan. It is worth noting that the Qataris are the defending champions of the tournament, so they have the opportunity to repeat their achievement.

Asian Cup. Semi-final

Iran - Qatar - 2: 3

Goals: 1:0 - 4 Azmoun, 1:1 - 17 Abdulsallam, 1:2 - 43 Afif, 2:2 - 51 Jahanbakhsh, 2:3 - 82 Almoez Ali