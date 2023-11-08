RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Real Madrid defeated Braga comfortably

Real Madrid defeated Braga comfortably

Football news Yesterday, 16:57
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Real Madrid defeated Braga comfortably Real Madrid defeated Braga comfortably

Before the match with Braga, Real Madrid had unexpected problems with the goalkeeper position: Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured, so the place in the post had to be taken by nominally third goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian had to show his talent already in the first minutes: he kicked a penalty against Real Madrid.

And then Lunin's partners made the result: Brahim Dias, Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo scored a goal each and brought Real a comfortable 3-0 victory.

In the other Group C match today, Napoli and Union shared the points (0-0).

Real Madrid are top of Group C. In the next round Madrid will meet Napoli on its field. In this game, the "Merengues" can ensure their exit in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Braga is now in third place in the table. The chances for the UEFA Champions League play-offs remain only theoretical. In three weeks Braga will play at home against Union Berlin.

Real Madrid - Braga 3:0
Goals: Brahim Diaz 27, Vinicius Júnior 58, Rodrigo 61.
Missed penalty: Djalo (Braga) 6

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Braga Champions League
Popular news
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023