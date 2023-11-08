Real Madrid defeated Braga comfortably

Before the match with Braga, Real Madrid had unexpected problems with the goalkeeper position: Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured, so the place in the post had to be taken by nominally third goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian had to show his talent already in the first minutes: he kicked a penalty against Real Madrid.

And then Lunin's partners made the result: Brahim Dias, Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo scored a goal each and brought Real a comfortable 3-0 victory.

In the other Group C match today, Napoli and Union shared the points (0-0).

Real Madrid are top of Group C. In the next round Madrid will meet Napoli on its field. In this game, the "Merengues" can ensure their exit in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Braga is now in third place in the table. The chances for the UEFA Champions League play-offs remain only theoretical. In three weeks Braga will play at home against Union Berlin.

Real Madrid - Braga 3:0

Goals: Brahim Diaz 27, Vinicius Júnior 58, Rodrigo 61.

Missed penalty: Djalo (Braga) 6