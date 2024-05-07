"One of us has to die". Jake Paul made a controversial statement regarding the fight with Mike Tyson

The vlogger and boxer Jake Paul made another statement regarding the upcoming bout with the legendary Mike Tyson.

Paul referred to the forthcoming contest as a "war" and believes that one of the opponents should "perish in the ring."

"It’s war; all is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die. He's taking this very, very seriously and that's what's going to make the fight amazing for all the fans. He's a killer. I'm moving up to the heavyweight division so he's going to have some advantages but that's what's going to make this fight exciting. We both have one-punch knockout power. This is what he was destined to do and what he was born for. And he was the one who wanted it to be a pro fight. We were figuring out the rules and Mike said, 'I want it to be a pro fight. I want to end this kid and stop everything he's doing.' So I agreed to make it a pro fight and it's as real as it gets." quotes Jake Paul talkSPORT.

Tyson and Paul are set to face off in a boxing match on July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, in the main event of the card, which will be broadcast on Netflix. The bout has been sanctioned as official.