RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target

Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target

Football news Today, 09:01
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target

Everton have had major problems this season in getting past financial fair-play and the Toffees are ready to plug them with expensive exit transfers.

The Liverpool club may consider selling midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, but according to Football Insider, only a significant offer can convince Everton to let their player go.

The Toffees are reportedly already planning their life without the midfielder, as he has been experiencing a lack of game practice recently. Earlier it was reported about the interest in Onana from Barcelona as well as West Ham. The Catalans offered to send one of their players to Goodison Park in return.

It is worth recalling that Onana may not be the only one who can leave Everton in the summer transfer window. Manchester United and Real Madrid are watching the Toffees defender Jarrad Bruntwaite.

Related teams and leagues
Everton Barcelona Premier League England LaLiga Spain
Popular news
The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League Football news Yesterday, 09:39 The head coach of a top South American team has called up a player from the Amateur League
Football news 05 may 2024, 13:24 Bayer repeated the all-time record for matches without defeat
A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-proprietor of Leeds United Football news 05 may 2024, 06:58 A Hollywood celebrity has become a co-owner of Leeds United
Another Saudi Arabian club enters the race for Jose Mourinho Football news 05 may 2024, 05:56 Saudi Arabian club enters battle for Jose Mourinho
VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early Football news 04 may 2024, 06:04 VIDEO. It was awkward. Fans of the Dutch club started celebrating the victory too early
12 years ago, one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League was scored Football news 02 may 2024, 10:11 12 years ago was scored one of the most remarkable and aesthetically goals in the Premier League
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:01 Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target Olympic Games News Today, 08:41 Organizers of the 2024 Olympics are urged to change the opening ceremony for safety reasons Football news Today, 08:17 Mourinho is set to come on foot to one of his ex-teams. It is known if they can to take him back Football news Today, 08:13 Two top Premier League clubs entered the battle for the Barcelona defender Football news Today, 08:01 Italian top club defender agrees contract with Bayern Munich Football news Today, 07:46 The Premier League's decision on Nottingham Forest's appeal to deduct points is known Football news Today, 07:26 Mbappe does not hide his feelings before today's match, but believes in his team Football news Today, 07:13 The Turkish grandee is targeting the signing of Reus Football news Today, 06:54 On this day, five years ago, Liverpool made their greatest comeback against Barcelona Football news Today, 06:11 "Play against us." Manchester United were trolled in San Marino after defeats to Crystal Palace
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Osnabrück vs Schalke prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Besiktas vs Ankaragucu prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today SuperSport United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips on May 7, 2024 Football Today Kaiser Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs Moroka Swallows prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today Bolton vs Barnsley prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2024