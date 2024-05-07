Everton have made a decision on the future of Barcelona transfer target

Everton have had major problems this season in getting past financial fair-play and the Toffees are ready to plug them with expensive exit transfers.

The Liverpool club may consider selling midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, but according to Football Insider, only a significant offer can convince Everton to let their player go.

The Toffees are reportedly already planning their life without the midfielder, as he has been experiencing a lack of game practice recently. Earlier it was reported about the interest in Onana from Barcelona as well as West Ham. The Catalans offered to send one of their players to Goodison Park in return.

It is worth recalling that Onana may not be the only one who can leave Everton in the summer transfer window. Manchester United and Real Madrid are watching the Toffees defender Jarrad Bruntwaite.